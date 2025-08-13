Gurriel is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

It's a routine day off for the 31-year-old left fielder, who has been slumping at the plate of late, slashing .167/.158/.278 with one double, three RBI, one stolen base and a 1:5 BB:K over the last seven days. Jake McCarthy is starting in left field and batting sixth against former teammate Merrill Kelly.