Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Gurriel received a day off Wednesday after going 0-for-8 over the first two games of a series versus the Rangers. He was back in the starting lineup Thursday and made a quick impact with his first-inning homer. The outfielder is up to 15 long balls on the year, including three over 13 games in August. He's added 62 RBI, 41 runs scored, 10 steals, 22 doubles, two triples and a .244/.294/.406 slash line over 112 contests. Gurriel continues to operate as Arizona's primary left fielder.