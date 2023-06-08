Gurriel (groin) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Nationals.
It's the fourth straight game he's missed with tightness in his right groin. Gurriel will hope to return to action Friday in Detroit, but if the injury continues to linger he could need a stint on the injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Still out Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Out with groin tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Drives in two more•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Lifts offense in win•