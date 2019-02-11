Luetge signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Luetge's deal doesn't include an invitation to big-league spring training, so he'll presumably be ticketed for Triple-A Reno to begin his tenure in the Diamondbacks organization. The 31-year-old lefty owns a career 4.35 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 111 appearances at the MLB level but hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2015.

