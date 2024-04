The Diamondbacks rescinded the option of Frias to Triple-A Reno on Friday and placed him on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Frias was initially optioned to Triple-A after allowing three earned runs without recording an out Tuesday, but a shoulder injury will put a hold on his demotion. Logan Allen and Justin Martinez were added to the big-league roster Wednesday to provide extra bullpen depth.