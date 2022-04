Frias allowed one run on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings in Friday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Frias was called up from Triple-A Reno after Arizona was short a couple of relievers that were added to the COVID-19-related injury list. He had been starting for the Aces, so his length came in handy Friday when starter Madison Bumgarner was pulled after five innings.