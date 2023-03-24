The Diamondbacks optioned Frias to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Frias didn't fare well in the majors last season with a 10.59 ERA and 2.35 WHIP over 17 innings, and his spring wasn't much better. The 24-year-old reliever will need to re-establish himself in the minors before he can return to the D-backs' bullpen.

