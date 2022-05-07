site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
May 7, 2022
at
5:31 pm ET
•
1 min read
Frias was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Frias' stay on the big-league roster lasted just over a week. He made two relief appearances, giving up five runs in 2.1 innings while striking out two and walking four. He'll return to the minors as J.B. Wendelken returns from the COVID-19 injured list.
