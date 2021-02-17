Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Frias has yet to report to spring training due to a positive COVID-19 test result, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

After being added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, Frias is slated to attend big-league spring training for the second straight year. Frias will have to complete a quarantine and clear all COVID-19-related protocols before reporting to camp. The 22-year-old right-hander split the 2019 season between short-season Hillsboro and Low-A Kane County, posting a 2.83 ERA and striking out 101 over 76.1 innings.