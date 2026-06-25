Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover: Clubs first big-league homer

Groover went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

Groover went deep in the fourth inning for his first big-league homer. This is also his first multi-RBI performance in 13 contests in the majors. The infielder has hit .186 with a .588 OPS, four RBI, four runs scored, two doubles and a 5:8 BB:K since his June 5 debut. He is currently occupying a part-time role, though he should continue to play regularly versus left-handed pitchers while in the majors.