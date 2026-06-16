Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover: In lineup, but likely to lose PT

Groover will start at designated hitter and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Though he'll crack the starting nine Tuesday while southpaw Reid Detmers is on the bump for the Angels, Groover appears likely to lose out on regular playing time against right-handed pitching. After Lourdes Gurriel's recent return from the injured list, Arizona has a bit of a logjam in the corner-outfield spots and designated hitter, which has resulted in Pavin Smith drawing starts at first base over Groover in the Diamondbacks' last two matchups with righties. Smith and Groover could continue to work in a quasi-platoon for the time being, but Groover may be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Reno once Max Kepler (suspension) is eligible to make his Arizona debut June 25. Since being called up from Triple-A earlier this month, Groover has gone 5-for-25 (.200 average) with no extra-base hits, two RBI and one run through his first seven games.