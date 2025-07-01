Groover was named to the All-Star Futures Game roster Monday, Connor Emery of Arizona Sports reports.

Groover, 23, returned to Double-A Amarillo to start the 2025 season and will likely take the next step to Triple-A Reno. He has a .301/.377/.471 line with 10 home runs and 36 RBI over 67 games for the Sod Poodles. There are questions about Groover's defense, but he's spent all season at third base. He could eventually swing to the cold corner where his defense and quickness won't get in the way of his bat.