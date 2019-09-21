Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Activated ahead of start
Weaver (elbow) has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Padres.
Weaver is set to return to a big-league mound for the first time since late May after taking a conservative approach to his treatment and rehab. He recently threw two innings and 28 pitches in a California League playoff game and manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver's innings/pitch count are likely to be about the same in his return to the majors, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Weaver was in the midst of a bounce-back campaign before going down, posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in his first 11 starts.
