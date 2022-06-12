Weaver (elbow) was added to the taxi squad Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Moving Weaver from his rehab assignment to the taxi squad seemingly sets up a scenario where he's activated and throws multiple innings Sunday. Lefty Kyle Nelson will open before the righty Weaver enters that contest. He was built up to four innings and 60 pitches in the second of two rehab starts and appears to be the leading candidate to replace Humberto Castellanos (elbow), whose injury created the need for a starter Sunday. The Diamondbacks will need to make a corresponding move to the 40-man roster to accommodate Weaver's expected activation.
