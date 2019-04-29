Weaver yielded three runs on six hits and a walk across 4.1 innings in Sunday's extra-inning loss against the Cubs. He struck out five and allowed two homers in the no-decision.

Weaver gave up long balls to Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras, eventually leaving with a 3-0 deficit. It was a disappointing ending to a very strong April for the 25-year-old. Prior to Sunday's outing, he posted a 2.38 ERA and 28:4 K:BB in 22.2 innings this month. He'll look to get back in the win column in Colorado on Saturday.