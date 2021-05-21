Weaver (shoulder) is awaiting a second opinion, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
It's hard to say when Weaver will be able to return, but there should be more clarification when the results of this second opinion are known. His injury is currently being labeled as shoulder discomfort.
