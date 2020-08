Weaver (1-4) allowed two runs on a walk and five hits over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against San Francisco.

For most of the afternoon, Weaver was on his game. He kept the Giants scoreless through four innings before an RBI double to Evan Longoria in the fifth and a solo shot to Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 7.77 alongside a 28:9 K:BB. Weaver will face the Giants again, this time at home, Friday.