Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) is working his way back as a reliever, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver was part of the Diamondbacks' projected rotation during spring training, prior to a thumb injury late in training camp scrapped those plans. The right-hander opened the regular season in the bullpen, presumably to build up innings and pitch count on the path to being a starter again, but he suffered a pronator strain that landed him on the injured list. Apparently, the notion of returning to the rotation changed. Weaver has been throwing bullpen sessions with long toss in between. The Diamondbacks hope he can pitch in an extended spring training game soon.