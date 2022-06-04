Weaver threw two innings and 43 pitches for Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was Weaver's first rehab appearance, and the right-hander is scheduled for a second one Tuesday. The Diamondbacks flirted with using him in the bullpen, but it looks like Weaver's prepping for a return as a starter.
