Weaver (2-3) allowed four hits over 6.1 scoreless innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over Miami.

Weaver had been stuck in a brutal stretch entering Monday's game, allowing 17 runs in as many innings while going 0-3 over his last four starts. He gave up two extra-base hits in the shutout appearance but was never in too much danger. The 27-year-old right-hander lowered his season ERA to 5.00 through 36 innings. He's projected to take the mound this weekend at home against Washington.