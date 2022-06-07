Weaver (elbow) is scheduled to throw four innings and 60 pitches Tuesday for Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This will be the second of what appears to be a rehab stint designed to bring Weaver back as a starter. The right-hander threw two innings and 43 pitches in a start last Thursday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the team is being "as fluid as possible" in light of the recent injury to Humberto Castellanos (elbow). Having Weaver stretched out gives the manager options.