Weaver (elbow) threw out to 110 feet Monday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver "felt good" following the session, and that the right-hander is on track to toss a bullpen session next week. It had been earlier reported that Weaver would throw a bullpen last week, but that session never materialized.

