Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Bullpen delayed
Weaver (elbow) threw out to 110 feet Monday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver "felt good" following the session, and that the right-hander is on track to toss a bullpen session next week. It had been earlier reported that Weaver would throw a bullpen last week, but that session never materialized.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Scheduled for bullpen Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Having follow-up MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Initiates throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Follow-up MRI shows improvement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....