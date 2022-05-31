Weaver (elbow) is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro and Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic report.
Weaver has pitched in an extended spring training game, and the bullpen session looks like the next step on the way to a rehabilitation assignment.
