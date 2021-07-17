Weaver (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This will be Weaver's first session off a mound since he suffered a subscapularis strain in the rotator cuff of his right shoulder. He's one of several injured starters returning to action. Madison Bumgarner returned Friday and Zac Gallen (hamstring) is scheduled to start Saturday. Prior to injuring the shoulder, Weaver had his best two outings of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Shut down with rotator cuff strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Awaits second opinion•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Lands on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Expected to move to IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Expects to make next turn•