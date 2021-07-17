Weaver (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

This will be Weaver's first session off a mound since he suffered a subscapularis strain in the rotator cuff of his right shoulder. He's one of several injured starters returning to action. Madison Bumgarner returned Friday and Zac Gallen (hamstring) is scheduled to start Saturday. Prior to injuring the shoulder, Weaver had his best two outings of the season.

