Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Completes simulated game
Weaver (elbow) completed a simulated game without issues Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver is working his way back from an elbow strain which has kept him out of action since late May. It's not clear exactly when he's expected to return, but he appears to be trending in the right direction and has a good chance to be back before the end of the season.
