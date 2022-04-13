Weaver has a mild flexor pronator strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He will not throw for 7-to-10 days.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo framed the diagnosis as good news. "We feel like we dodged a potential bullet," Lovullo said. The right-hander was slated for a rotation spot but was bumped when he developed a blister late in spring training. In one appearance out of the bullpen, Weaver threw 23 pitches, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning. His fastball was down one mph from his average figure as a starter in 2021.