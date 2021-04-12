Weaver threw mainly fastballs and changeups during his seven dominant innings against the Reds on Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver spent the spring trying to rework his curve while using more of a slider rather than a cutter, but he struggled through much of the Cactus League. Sunday's outing was the second straight in which he kept the curve on the shelf. He didn't need it or any of the breaking stuff, throwing 70 fastballs, 23 changeups and one slider. He spotted his mid-90s fastball and kept hitters off balance with the change. It's not the optimum recipe for starting pitchers to navigate around lineups three and four times per game over the course of a season, but it worked for this one day against this lineup.