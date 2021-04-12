Weaver (1-0) held the Reds scoreless, allowing one hit while striking out eight and walking one over seven innings in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

The righty was incredible on Sunday, losing his no-hit bid in the seventh inning on a single from Eugenio Suarez. The 27-year-old threw 63 of his 94 pitches for strikes and had the Reds guessing all afternoon. His next opportunity to start comes on Saturday against the Nationals.