Weaver (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings while striking out eight as Arizona fell 1-2 to San Diego.

The right-hander threw 62 of 92 pitches for strikes while delivering his first quality start of the season, but the D-backs only managed three hits off Chris Paddack and the Padres' bullpen. Weaver will carry a 5.17 ERA and sharp 15:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next outing Thursday in Atlanta.