Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Earns win before departing
Weaver (4-3) earned the win in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants before leaving the game with a forearm injury.
Weaver, who is the midst of a breakout season, told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that something he felt was "a little abnormal" after throwing a changeup in the sixth inning and decided to leave the game with Arizona up by five runs. He and the Diamondbacks are downplaying the injury with manager Torey Lovullo making no assurances an MRI is even needed. Still, the team will investigate the injury and more details should follow. The Diamondbacks do not have the luxury of getting by with a four starters for a stretch and will need to make a decision before Weaver's next scheduled start Friday at home against the Mets.
