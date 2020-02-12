Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Enjoys setback-free offseason
Weaver said Wednesday that he isn't concerned about the health of his throwing arm entering spring training after facing no restrictions during his offseason workouts, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
With a 3.03 ERA and 21.3 K-BB% through his first 11 starts of 2019, Weaver was on his way to a stellar first season in Arizona before he was shut down for nearly four months while dealing with a forearm strain. While Weaver was able to make it back in September for a brief two-inning appearance, it's equally encouraging that he steered clear of any further setbacks during his offseason throwing sessions. Weaver noted Wednesday that he believes he's made some mechanical tweaks over the winter that will make him less susceptible to additional arm-related injuries, so he looks like he can be targeted in fantasy drafts with few reservations.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...