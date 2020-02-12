Weaver said Wednesday that he isn't concerned about the health of his throwing arm entering spring training after facing no restrictions during his offseason workouts, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

With a 3.03 ERA and 21.3 K-BB% through his first 11 starts of 2019, Weaver was on his way to a stellar first season in Arizona before he was shut down for nearly four months while dealing with a forearm strain. While Weaver was able to make it back in September for a brief two-inning appearance, it's equally encouraging that he steered clear of any further setbacks during his offseason throwing sessions. Weaver noted Wednesday that he believes he's made some mechanical tweaks over the winter that will make him less susceptible to additional arm-related injuries, so he looks like he can be targeted in fantasy drafts with few reservations.