The Diamondbacks plan to place Weaver (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
After exiting his start Sunday against the Nationals with right shoulder discomfort, Weaver was optimistic that he would avoid a stint on the IL, but the Diamondbacks apparently didn't agree with the 27-year-old's assessment of his health. With Weaver due to miss at least one turn through the rotation, the Diamondbacks are expected to call up Corbin Martin from Triple-A Reno to make a spot start at some point during the team's ongoing four-game series with the Dodgers.
