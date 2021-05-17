Weaver (shoulder) said after his early exit in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals that he's "pretty confident" he'll be available for his next turn through the rotation Friday in Colorado, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Weaver covered four scoreless frames before he was removed with an injury the Diamondbacks labeled as right shoulder discomfort. According to the pitcher, he believes that the discomfort was caused by poor mechanics, and he suspects that he'll be good to go if he makes a proper tweak to his delivery. Weaver has covered 10.1 scoreless frames between his last two outings, lowering his season ERA from 6.07 to 4.50 in the process.