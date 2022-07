Weaver allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 13-0 loss to the Giants.

Weaver made a fourth consecutive appearance without allowing a run, and notably it came during a game in which Dallas Keuchel was knocked out early. The left-handed Keuchel sports a 9.64 ERA over four outings since taking over as Arizona's fifth starter. If the Diamondbacks decide the Keuchel experiment is not worth extending, Weaver is one candidate to enter the rotation.