Weaver (1-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings as the Diamondbacks were downed 5-4 by Atlanta. He struck out five.

The right-hander walked more than one batter for the first time in four starts and tossed only 58 of 94 pitches for strikes. When Weaver was over the plate though he got tagged for plenty of hard contact, as five of the six hits off him went for extra bases including a two-run shot by Austin Riley in the second inning. Weaver will carry a 4.57 ERA and 19:5 K:BB over 21.2 innings into his next outing Thursday at home against the Rockies.