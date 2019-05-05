Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Fans eight in win
Weaver (3-1) fired seven innings Saturday, yielding one run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight and earning the win over Colorado.
Weaver retired the first nine batters to start the contest before allowing back-to-back doubles to Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story in the fourth frame. Still, that was the only run he allowed on the night in what seemed like his best outing this season. In 38.1 innings, the first-year Diamondback owns a stellar 44:8 K:BB alongside a 3.29 ERA. Weaver will take on the Braves at home next Thursday.
