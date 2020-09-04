Weaver (1-6) was charged with the loss at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

The volatile Dodgers lineup got to Weaver early, jumping out to a 2-0 first-inning lead thanks to a trio of singles. Those would be the last runs of the night charged to Weaver, though unfortunately, he was strapped with his sixth loss of the season after Arizona failed to provide enough run support. The 27-year-old now holds a disappointing 7.44 ERA and 1.59 WHIP on the season and is slated for a Tuesday rematch against the Dodgers in Arizona.