Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Fans six in no-decision
Weaver threw seven innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Thursday, giving up one earned run on three hits in a 3-2 extra-inning win for the Diamondbacks. He struck out six and walked two.
Weaver was unfortunate not to get the victory, as he was able to three-hit the Diamondbacks over his seven frames before exiting after 104 pitches. He's off to a great start to the season, as this outing gives him a 2.98 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over 45.1 innings. He'll take on the Pirates at home in his next start Tuesday.
