Weaver allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Weaver, who hadn't pitched in five days, posted a third consecutive scoreless outing -- all against Colorado. The one-time starter is settling into a bullpen role for the Diamondbacks in 2022. In six relief appearances, the right-hander has a 4.70 ERA and .343 batting average against over 7.2 innings.