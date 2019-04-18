Weaver (1-1) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out nine across five shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Braves.

Weaver was dominant during his Thursday afternoon start, allowing only baserunner to reach scoring position in his five innings of work. Though it was a relatively short outing, he made the most of his work by whiffing nine batters on the strength of 17 called strikes and 16 swinging strikes. After a rocky season-debut, Weaver has settled in across his last three outings to allow five earned runs across 16.1 frames while striking out 21 and walking three.