A follow-up MRI on Weaver's elbow showed improvement, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Weaver has been sidelined since the end of May with a mild flexor pronator strain and a minor UCL sprain. While the right-hander has shown improvement, it remains to be seen when he'll be able to resume a throwing program, leaving Weaver without a timetable for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories