Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Follow-up MRI shows improvement
A follow-up MRI on Weaver's elbow showed improvement, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Weaver has been sidelined since the end of May with a mild flexor pronator strain and a minor UCL sprain. While the right-hander has shown improvement, it remains to be seen when he'll be able to resume a throwing program, leaving Weaver without a timetable for his return.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Opts for conservative treatment•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Seeking second opinion•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Headed to the IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Earns win before departing•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Nursing forearm tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Leaves with trainer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...