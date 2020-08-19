Weaver (1-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Athletics.

After four consecutive poor outings to begin the season, Weaver came through to deliver a strong performance. He allowed only one extra-base hit and did not surrender a home run for the first time in a start this season. Underlying numbers didn't necessarily support the turnaround -- he had only nine swinging strikes on 87 total pitches and began 9 of the 19 batters he faced with a strike -- but it was nevertheless a positive development. He now has a 9.16 ERA across 18.2 innings, though he has a 23:8 K:BB. Weaver will look to stay on track in his next outing, currently projected to come Sunday at San Francisco.