Weaver (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

It was a similar stat line to the one Weaver posted versus the Padres in his season debut (3.1 innings, six runs, six whiffs). Weaver was responsible for two of the Dodgers' four homers Saturday -- he's now allowed three long balls in his two starts. The right-hander will need to limit hits of all kinds if he wants to pitch deeper into games. His next turn on the mound comes Friday in San Diego.