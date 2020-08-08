Weaver (0-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Padres. He allowed two runs on two hits -- both home runs -- and one walk while fanning three across three innings.

Weaver gave up solo homers to Fernando Tatis and Jake Cronenworth in the first two innings, and that would be enough to earn his third loss of the season in equal number of starts. The veteran now has a 12.19 ERA in 2020 and will attempt to bounce back in his next scheduled start, set for Aug. 12 on the road against the Rockies.