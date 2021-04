Weaver (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Nationals after surrendering four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and zero walks over four innings.

The 27-year-old generated only six swinging strikes and required 94 pitches to record 12 outs Saturday. Weaver has allowed seven runs on 13 hits with a 14:1 K:BB over 16.2 innings this season, and he'll look to get back on track next week against the Reds.