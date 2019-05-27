Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Headed to the IL
Weaver (forearm) was placed on the injured list Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver exited Sunday's start in the sixth inning after stating he felt something "a little abnormal" after throwing a changeup. It's unclear how long he'll remain sidelined, though he is undergoing an MRI on Monday. Any absence will be unfortunate for the 25-year-old, as he had been experiencing a resurgent campaign by posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 62.1 innings.
