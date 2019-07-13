Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Initiates throwing program
Weaver (elbow) has begun a throwing program, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver, who has progressed throwing out to 60 feet, is in the early stages of his rehab. He's been sidelined since the end of May with a mild flexor pronator strain and a minor UCL sprain. The Diamondbacks have not provided a timetable, but with Weaver just now starting to throw, early-to-mid August would be the earliest.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Follow-up MRI shows improvement•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Opts for conservative treatment•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Seeking second opinion•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Headed to the IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Earns win before departing•
-
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Nursing forearm tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal