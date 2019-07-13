Weaver (elbow) has begun a throwing program, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver, who has progressed throwing out to 60 feet, is in the early stages of his rehab. He's been sidelined since the end of May with a mild flexor pronator strain and a minor UCL sprain. The Diamondbacks have not provided a timetable, but with Weaver just now starting to throw, early-to-mid August would be the earliest.

