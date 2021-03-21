Weaver allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Saturday's spring game against the Royals.

Weaver threw all of his pitches with varying degrees of success. "That was the best I threw my changeup in a while. I couldn't land the curveball today, but it had good action. And some sliders had good action, as well," he told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Weaver gave up two more home runs Saturday and has permitted five over 9.1 spring innings.