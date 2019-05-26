Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Leaves with trainer
Weaver walked off the field in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Giants with the team trainer after suffering an apparent injury. He allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings prior to exiting.
The location and extent of Weaver's injury are unknown at this point. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
