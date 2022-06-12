Weaver (elbow) was added to the taxi squad Saturday and is expected to be activated from the 60-day inured list and serve as the Diamondbacks' primary pitcher behind Kyle Nelson in Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moving Weaver from his rehab assignment to the taxi squad seemingly sets up a scenario where he's activated and throws multiple innings Sunday. Weaver was built up to four innings and 60 pitches after the second of two rehab starts and appears to be the leading candidate to replace Humberto Castellanos (elbow), whose injury created the need for a starter Sunday. The Diamondbacks will need to make a corresponding move to the 40-man roster to accommodate Weaver's expected activation.